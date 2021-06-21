VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – An early morning house fire in Vancouver Monday killed a dog and sent another to an emergency vet clinic, according to fire officials.
Clark County Fire District 6 told FOX 12 that a fire ignited just before 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of Northwest 94th Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they could see flames coming from the house. CCFD 6 said the house is located near Station 61, so response time by crews was in a matter of minutes. Firefighters extinguished the fire in less than a half hour.
A dog in the home died in the fire and a second dog was transported to receive care at a vet clinic. The extent of the second dog’s injuries is not known. Three residents of the home escaped and were not hurt in the fire. According to CCFD 6, the house is inhabitable and the impacted residents are arranging their own lodging plans.
The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are under investigation by the Clark County Fire Marshal.
