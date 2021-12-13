MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed and another was injured following a two-vehicle crash in northern Marion County on Sunday.
Emergency crews responded to a crash on McKay Road Northeast, east of French Prairie Road Northeast, just before 10:30 a.m.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said investigators determined a blue Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on McKay Road NE when it crossed the centerline and collided with an oncoming white Toyota Tacoma.
The driver of the Ford, identified as 22-year-old Anthony Skibba, of McMinnville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was taken to an area hospital for treatment for unknown injuries.
The Keizer Police Department, Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office, Marion County Public Works, METCOM 911, St. Paul Fire District, Willamette Valley Communications Center and Woodburn Ambulance assisted the Marion County Sheriff's Office during the response and investigation.