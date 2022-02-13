WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – One person was injured after being hit by a car on Highway 26 in Washington County on Saturday evening.

Pedestrian killed after crash on Interstate 5 PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police said a pedestrian was killed after a hit-and-run on southbound Interstate 5 Monday evening.

The crash happened at about 6:41 p.m. near Northwest Fischer Road and Highway 26.

Oregon State Police said a driver in a white Chevy was westbound when a pedestrian entered the lane of travel and unable to avoid hitting them.

The pedestrian, identified as a 32-year-old woman from Vancouver, was taken by Life Flight to Legacy Emanuel with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was shut down for several hours during the investigation.