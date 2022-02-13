1 flown to hospital after being hit by car on Highway 26

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – One person was injured after being hit by a car on Highway 26 in Washington County on Saturday evening, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Pedestrian killed after crash on Interstate 5 PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police said a pedestrian was killed after a hit-and-run on southbound Interstate 5 Monday evening.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to U.S. 26 and Fischer Road. It said a person was hit by a car and taken by helicopter to the hospital. Deputies did not have an update on the person’s condition.

The highway was shut down for hours during the investigation. The sheriff’s office said Oregon State Police took over the investigation.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.