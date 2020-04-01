PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One in three Oregonians say working from home has put a strain on their relationship–which is actually lower than then national average, according to new survey.
The survey, conducted by Gear Hungry, asked thousands of workers how self-isolation due to COVID-19 is impacting their relationships across the U.S. It found that 39 percent of Oregonians believe that working from home every day has already put a strain on their relationship with their partner, compared to the national average of 45 percent.
Eight days is the longest the average person said they could work from home with their partner before things become tense. 18 percent said they didn’t have enough room to work comfortably from home with their partner. One in three said they don’t shower or bathe every day, and 15 percent said they don’t change out of their sleeping attire.
Across the nation, 56 percent of workers said they speak to their family now more than they did before the pandemic, and 33 percent said working from home increases their productivity.
The survey also asked participants which person in their relationship was most prepared for working in self-isolation, with 97 percent of woman saying it was them, compared to 54 percent of men.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Every single one of them is in the wrong relationship.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.