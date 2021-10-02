OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) – Clackamas Fire said one person was injured in a small plane crash in Oregon City on Saturday afternoon.

The fire department said the single-engine plane went down in a backyard on Timbersky Way in Oregon City. There were two people onboard the plane. The pilot was not injured but a passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Clackamas Fire did not have information on what caused the crash. It said an investigation will be taking place.

