OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) – Clackamas Fire said one person was injured in a small plane crash in Oregon City on Saturday afternoon.
Crews are on scene of a small single engine plane that crashed into a back yard off of Timbersky Way in Oregon City. Two people were on board with the passenger being transported with minor injuries. The pilot was not injured and An investigation will be taking place. pic.twitter.com/nDAseZTf1L— Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) October 3, 2021
The fire department said the single-engine plane went down in a backyard on Timbersky Way in Oregon City. There were two people onboard the plane. The pilot was not injured but a passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Clackamas Fire did not have information on what caused the crash. It said an investigation will be taking place.