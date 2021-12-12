VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Fire Department said one person was injured in a house fire that challenged firefighters to control on Saturday evening.

Family celebrates discovery of beloved heart-shaped rock after 2020 wildfire destroyed Breitenbush cabin DETROIT, Ore. (KPTV) - Historic wildfires devastated the Santiam Canyon in 2020, destroying hundreds of thousands of acres in national forests…

The fire department said just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, it responded to the 14600 block of Southeast 36th Circle. When firefighters arrived, they found a house on fire but were slowed in the attack because of an out of service hydrant that was closest to the house. They also had to stop using the front door because of the floor giving way underneath them.

It took 25 firefighters just over an hour to get the fire under control. One engine was called in to assist from the Camas-Washougal Fire Department.

One person was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

VFD said no firefighters were injured.

A fire marshal responded to investigate the fire.