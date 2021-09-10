PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said a man was injured in a shooting late Thursday night in downtown Portland.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating yet another shooting that occurred in the downtown area over the weekend.
PPB said it responded to Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest Fifth Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Police said they are investigating the shooting. They have not made any arrests or released any suspect information.
(2) comments
not a surprise in that area, always been bad, not shooting at people bad though until Teddy got his hands on this city
Trash, graffiti, vagrant camps and shootings. Just another night in Old Town.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.