PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said a man was injured in a shooting late Thursday night in downtown Portland.

PPB said it responded to Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest Fifth Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said they are investigating the shooting. They have not made any arrests or released any suspect information.

Kids are still in cages under Biden
not a surprise in that area, always been bad, not shooting at people bad though until Teddy got his hands on this city

PDX2MtHood
Trash, graffiti, vagrant camps and shootings. Just another night in Old Town.

