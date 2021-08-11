1 injured in early morning shooting in N. Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized following a shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to Portland police.

At about 4:21 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call near North Fiske Avenue and North Drew Street. Police said one person was found at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said officers set up a crime scene to preserve evidence and speak to witnesses. No suspects have been located at this time. The Enhanced Community Safety Team will be leading the shooting investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-221732.

Two people killed, three injured in NE Portland shooting PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in northeast Portland Tuesday morning.

According to police, there have been about 750 shooting incidents with about 250 injured by gunfire in Portland this year. Police have responded to several shootings over the past few days, including one that left two people dead and three others injured in northeast Portland on Tuesday.