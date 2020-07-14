1 injured in shooting in Lake Oswego, police searching for suspect

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Lake Oswego on Tuesday.
Lake Oswego Police say the shooting occurred in the 300 block of Oswego Pointe Drive.
Police say one person was hurt and a search is now underway for the suspect.
The suspect is described as a dark-skinned African-American man who is 20 to 25 years old. He is 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall with a medium build and has short black hair.
Police say the suspect is wearing one black shoe and one white shoe (Nike Air Force 1), black track pants with white stripes, red boxers, a black t-shirt and a black satchel.
The suspect was armed with a silver handgun with a black handle and goes by the name “Moses”, according to police.
He was last seen heading north from the 300 block of Oswego Pointe Drive on foot.
Police say if you see the suspect, call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call Lake Oswego Police at 503-635-0238.
