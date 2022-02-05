PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning.

PPB said at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 1400 block of North Hayden Island Drive. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

A FOX 12 crew saw officers speaking to people outside the Rodeway Inn and Suites. There was also an SUV in a parking lot with a bullet hole.

Police are investigating and no arrests have been made.