TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A multi-vehicle crash involving a log truck shut down Highway 6 about six miles east of Tillamook for several hours Thursday morning.
Oregon State Police said a preliminary investigation revealed a Saturn Ion, operated by Richard Rose, 41, of Portland, was westbound when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with a Kenworth semi-truck operated by Robert Kiser, 51, of Tillamook.
Rose was transported to Tillamook Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Kiser was not transported for injuries.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said Highway 6 was closed at the junction of Highway 101 on the west end and at Banks on the east end due to the crash. Drivers were asked to avoid the area, use an alternative route or expect long delays.
ODOT has CLOSED Hwy 6 from Hwy 101 on the Oregon Coast to Banks due to a crash involving a log truck and a car. This will likely be an extended closure. Use Hwy 26 as an alternate route. #pdxtraffic— Tony Martinez (@TonyMartinezGDO) July 29, 2021
OSP was assisted by Tillamook Ambulance, Tillamook Fire Department, Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, Tillamook Police Department, and ODOT.
