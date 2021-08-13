GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Friday morning in the Kelly Creek neighborhood.
At about 3:50 a.m., police said they received several calls about shots fired in the 5800 block of Southeast Woodland Drive. Officers arrived to the scene and found one person critically injured in the street. Emergency responders attempted to save the victim. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are investigating after a deadly shooting in Gresham. We’re at the scene on SE 15th drive and Woodland. GPD tell me it happened just before 4am on this street, not inside a home. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/R93XxBwgaF— Stephanie Domurat (@SLDomurat) August 13, 2021
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released by police at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting should reach out to Gresham police.
