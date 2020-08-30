CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Two motorcyclists were hurt on Sunday after a deer crossed the road in front of them in rural Washougal, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
The collision involved a husband and wife on a single motorcycle leading a group of eight other motorcyclists south in the 39200 block of Northeast Vernon Road.
The impact of the collision killed the deer and threw the man and wife off their motorcycle, according to the sheriff’s office. The woman suffered critical injuries and was rushed to an area hospital. On Monday, the sheriff's office said the woman, identified as Jennifer C. Doody, 44, died from her injuries at the hospital. Her husband was injured but was not hospitalized, deputies said.
A third motorcyclist riding in the group also crashed and was hurt. The extent of that person’s injuries was not immediately clear. The CCSO Traffic Unit continues to investigate.
Have to be careful near deer when out & about. It`s surprising where you will encounter them. Sometimes.we have seen them right inside cities limits seemingly unconcerned with the traffic & peoples activities near them.Hope those injured have full recovery.
