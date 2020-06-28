PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A suspect involved in an incident in the Sellwood neighborhood of southeast Portland was taken into custody Sunday afternoon, and a shelter in place order for residents in the area has been lifted.
Police said just before 2:30 p.m., they were called to the 7900 block of Southeast 6th Avenue for a premise check. When officers were checking the residence, “subject was encountered, and one officer fired their handgun.” It’s unknown what happened before the officer fired their handgun.
The bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded to the area.
The officers then retreated to safety and called for assistance. Police said at the time they believed a subject was inside the house was armed, and residents who live in the area were asked to shelter in place.
The bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded to the area as well as Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU). Police deployed a robot into the home.
At about 5:15 p.m., police said the suspect was safely taken into custody, and the shelter in place order was lifted.
Police said the subject, nor the officers were injured in the shooting.
The officer who shot their gun has been placed on paid administrative leave per Portland Police Bureau policy.
The investigation remains active.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.