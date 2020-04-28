MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – An alleged member of a drug trafficking organization that sells heroin throughout the Portland metro area is facing charges as part of an ongoing, multi-state drug trafficking investigation, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Kao Saechao, 36, is facing charges including one count of unlawful possession of heroin, one count of unlawful delivery of heroin, one count of unlawful possession of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school, one count of unlawful possession of 3,4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine, one count of unlawful delivery of 3,4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine, one count of unlawful delivery of 3, 4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 13 received information that the Oregon State Police had a person in custody and located approximately two kilograms of heroin. Based on the investigation, law enforcement learned that the two kilograms of heroin were supposed to have been delivered to Saechao, court documents state.
Law enforcement learned that the drug trafficking organization was operating throughout Portland, Grand Junction, Colorado and Indianapolis, Indiana, according to court documents.
Law enforcement after multiple days of undercover surveillance located Saechao and executed a search warrant on Feb. 26 in the 8100 block of Southeast Mill Street in Portland.
Law enforcement while serving the warrant found approximately $16,750 in cash, a scale with heroin residue, several phones, several baggies with heroin residue and empty kilogram wrappers, according to court documents.
According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, during a search of Saechao’s vehicle, law enforcement located three firearms, scales, baggies and ecstasy.
Members of the Grand Junction, Drug Enforcement Administration - Rocky Mountain Division assisted in this investigation.
