PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was arrested Wednesday evening following a protest outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in south Portland.
A large group of people began to gather outside the building, located at 4310 South Macadam Avenue, just before 10 p.m.
Police said the group blocked traffic by moving construction cones and barriers into the street. At 10:30 p.m., the group pushed a dumpster, which had been lit on fire, in front of the building on South Bancroft Street.
Federal officers moved the crowd away so Portland Fire & Rescue crews could put the fire out.
By 11 p.m., Portland police officers responded to help federal officers control the crowd to safely allow firefighters to extinguish the dumpster fire.
After the fire was extinguished, police said officers left the area.
Just before 11:30 p.m., Portland police officers returned after federal officers began taking rock-like projectiles from the crowd.
Police said a crowd control munition was used while the group was being dispersed. One person was taken into custody.
About 50 to 60 people returned to the ICE building after the crowd was dispersed and continued to throw projectiles towards the building and block traffic on S. Bancroft, according to police.
After 12 a.m., the crowd left the area.
While officers did use crowd control munitions, police said they did not deploy any CS gas.
Police said Karl Anders Nilsson, 20, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of riot, second-degree disorderly conduct, and attempted assault on a public safety officer.
