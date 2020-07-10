1 person dead after shooting in the Powell-Gilbert neighborhood

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Police say a shooting late Friday night in Portland's Powell-Gilbert neighborhood left one person dead.
The incident happened just before 9:00 p.m. in the 13600 block of southeast Powell Boulevard.
Southeast 136th Avenue is closed between southeast Division Street and Powell Boulevard, police said.
This is an active investigation and no further details were released by police.
(1) comment
No Gun Violence Unit..Thanks for nothing Jo Ann "get rid of them cops" Hardesty!
