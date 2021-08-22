1 person dead after shooting inside Old Town bar; no arrests made

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man died after a shooting inside an Old Town bar early Sunday morning, according to Portland Police Bureau.
At 1:48 a.m., officers were flagged down about a shooting inside a bar in the 300 block of Northwest Everett Street. When they arrived, they were taken to a man who had been shot. He was treated by paramedics but died before reaching the hospital.
#BREAKING Numerous officers with @PortlandPolice are in Old Town area of downtown Portland investigating another shooting. No word yet from detectives if anyone was injured or any suspect information. We're staying on top of the developments. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/4nG3R80fYx— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) August 22, 2021
Police said the suspect or suspects had left before officers were notified, and no suspect information was given.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-1063 or Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-9773.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.