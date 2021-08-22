1 person dead after shooting inside Old Town bar; no arrests made

A man died after a shooting inside an Old Town bar early Sunday morning, according to Portland Police Bureau. Story: https://bit.ly/3y8uHac Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/FOX12 Get the KPTV app: https://www.kptv.com/site/station_info/apps Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/fox12oregon Twi…

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man died after a shooting inside an Old Town bar early Sunday morning, according to Portland Police Bureau.

At 1:48 a.m., officers were flagged down about a shooting inside a bar in the 300 block of Northwest Everett Street. When they arrived, they were taken to a man who had been shot. He was treated by paramedics but died before reaching the hospital.

Police said the suspect or suspects had left before officers were notified, and no suspect information was given.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-1063 or Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-9773.

