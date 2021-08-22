A man died after a shooting inside an Old Town bar early Sunday morning, according to Portland Police Bureau.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man died after a shooting inside an Old Town bar early Sunday morning, according to Portland Police Bureau.

At 1:48 a.m., officers were flagged down about a shooting inside Mingle Lounge on Northwest Everett Street. When they arrived, they were taken to a man who had been shot. He was treated by paramedics but died before reaching the hospital.

Police have identified the man who was killed as 25-year-old JaMarie Herring Sr.

Late on Monday, Portland police said an arrest had been made. Police said 22-year-old Rolando L. Mingledoff Jr. turned himself in to homicide detectives on Monday afternoon. He was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

During the investigation, detectives determined there were about 40 to 50 people inside Mingle Lounge when the shooting occurred. None of these people remained on scene to speak with responding officers. Detectives would like to talk to anyone who was present in the bar prior to or during the shooting, which occurred at 1:48 a.m.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-1063 or Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-9773.

