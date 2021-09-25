OSP

WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) – One person was killed, and several people were injured in a multi-car crash on northbound Interstate 5 five miles north of Woodburn on Saturday, according to Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Oregon Department of Transportation reported the crash just before 4 p.m. The crash had closed all lanes of northbound I-5 for hours.

Investigators said a Freightliner driven by Long Kim Phan, 57, of Portland rear-ended a Subaru wagon driven by Caitlin Dutterer, 37, of Salem, who was slowing down for heavy traffic.

The crash caused a chain reaction that involved a Ford pickup driven by Ricardo Guzman-Garcia, 39, of Bend, a Honda CRV operated by Anissa Teslow, 36, of Philomath, a Cadillac XTS SUV operated by James Tier, 74, of Redmond and a Chevrolet Suburban towing a boat operated by Carl Parker, 53, of Dallas.

The sheriff's office said a passenger in the Subaru identified as Andrew Dutterer, 43, of Salem, died at the scene. The other drivers, along with several passengers, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Northbound I-5 was closed for about four and a half hours.

