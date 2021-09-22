SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Salem police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Salem late Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of 39th Avenue Northeast at about 11:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

#policeadvisory #trafficalert #salemoregon - 9/22 at 1140: Due to police activity in the area 39th ST NE is closed from D to Anita STS. Also, D ST and Lancaster DR NE at the McDonald's is closed. For neighbors in the vicinity, please report any suspicious activity to police. pic.twitter.com/vVPZvazIMD — Salem Police Department (@SalemPoliceDept) September 22, 2021

Officers closed several streets in the area and set up a perimeter to find the suspects. Police said several people were arrested, and there is no threat to the public.

During the next few hours, 39th Avenue between Anita Drive and D Street Northeast will be closed for the investigation.

Police have not released any additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.