SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Salem police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Salem late Wednesday morning. 

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of 39th Avenue Northeast at about 11:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Officers closed several streets in the area and set up a perimeter to find the suspects. Police said several people were arrested, and there is no threat to the public.

During the next few hours, 39th Avenue between Anita Drive and D Street Northeast will be closed for the investigation.

Police have not released any additional information. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

