SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Salem police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Salem late Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of 39th Avenue Northeast at about 11:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man, identified as 29-year-old Abraham Torres Borja, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
#policeadvisory #trafficalert #salemoregon - 9/22 at 1140: Due to police activity in the area 39th ST NE is closed from D to Anita STS. Also, D ST and Lancaster DR NE at the McDonald's is closed. For neighbors in the vicinity, please report any suspicious activity to police. pic.twitter.com/vVPZvazIMD— Salem Police Department (@SalemPoliceDept) September 22, 2021
Officers closed several streets in the area and set up a perimeter to find the suspect. Police said several people were detained immediately after the shooting.
Police said the suspect, identified as Larry Ray Hatlestad, 43, was found trying to hide in a restaurant near the scene. He was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a weapon.
For a few hours, 39th Avenue between Anita Drive and D Street Northeast was closed for the investigation.
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Salem police are asking for the public’s help in locating two victims of an attempted carjacking that took place on Tuesd…
(2) comments
Welcome to Portland South. :(
The wild west continues
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.