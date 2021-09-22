SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Salem police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Salem late Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of 39th Avenue Northeast at about 11:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man, identified as 29-year-old Abraham Torres Borja, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

#policeadvisory #trafficalert #salemoregon - 9/22 at 1140: Due to police activity in the area 39th ST NE is closed from D to Anita STS. Also, D ST and Lancaster DR NE at the McDonald's is closed. For neighbors in the vicinity, please report any suspicious activity to police. pic.twitter.com/vVPZvazIMD — Salem Police Department (@SalemPoliceDept) September 22, 2021

Officers closed several streets in the area and set up a perimeter to find the suspect. Police said several people were detained immediately after the shooting.

Deadly Salem shooting 1 dead, several arrested after shooting in Salem (KPTV image)

Police said the suspect, identified as Larry Ray Hatlestad, 43, was found trying to hide in a restaurant near the scene. He was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a weapon.

For a few hours, 39th Avenue between Anita Drive and D Street Northeast was closed for the investigation.