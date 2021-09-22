Salem police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Salem late Wednesday morning.

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Salem police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Salem late Wednesday morning. 

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of 39th Avenue Northeast at about 11:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man, identified as 29-year-old Abraham Torres Borja, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Officers closed several streets in the area and set up a perimeter to find the suspect. Police said several people were detained immediately after the shooting.

Police said the suspect, identified as Larry Ray Hatlestad, 43, was found trying to hide in a restaurant near the scene. He was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a weapon.

For a few hours, 39th Avenue between Anita Drive and D Street Northeast was closed for the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Jefferson
Jefferson

Welcome to Portland South. :(

Report Add Reply
Eliza Cassan
Eliza Cassan

The wild west continues

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.