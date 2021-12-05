SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department said one person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Police said at about 6 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 5700 block of Gaffin Road Southeast. They learned a mid-size SUV was traveling eastbound on Gaffin Road when the driver could not negotiate a slight bend in the road. The SUV went off the road and hit a tree.

SPD said the driver, 23-year-old Salomon Leyva-Ramirez, died at the scene.

The SPD traffic team is investigating the crash.