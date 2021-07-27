NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - At least one person has died following a serious crash on Highway 240 in Newberg Tuesday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
The crash involving a pickup truck and a sedan occurred on Highway 240 near Northeast Red Hills Road. TVF&R said firefighters extricated a man from one of the vehicles. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time. Life Flight has responded to the scene to transport him to a hospital. TVF&R reported a woman died at the scene. Her name has not been released.
Highway 240 was closed for several hours about three miles west of Newberg. Drivers were being asked to avoid the area, use an alternate route, or expect long delays. The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said an eastbound detour was set up at Stone Road to North Valley, while a westbound detour was at Red Hills Road.
#pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/5GBls5GZER— Tony Martinez (@TonyMartinezGDO) July 27, 2021
