1 person displaced after fire at Vancouver apartment complex

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person was displaced following a fire at an apartment complex in Vancouver Sunday afternoon.
The Vancouver Fire Department said crews were called out to a fire in a two-story apartment building located at 1729 Murton Street shortly after 2 p.m. First crews to arrive found fire showing from a window in a second floor unit.
A total of 24 firefighters responded to the scene and had the fire under control in about 25 minutes. VFD said the fire was contained to one unit with a nearby unit receiving minor smoke damage.
No injuries were reported. One person was displaced and is being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Vancouver Fire Marshal's Office.
VPD was assisted at the scene by American Medical Response, Clark County Fire Dist. 6 and the Vancouver Police Department.