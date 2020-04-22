1 person hospitalized after being hit by train in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a train in northeast Portland Wednesday evening, Portland Fire & Rescue said.
The collision occurred near Northeast 13th Avenue and Northeast Holladay Street at about 8:30 p.m.
PF&R says the person was transported to Legacy Emanuel Hospital.
TriMet says the MAX Blue, Green, and Red lines have been disrupted due to the collision.
Shuttle buses will be serving stations between Northeast 7th Avenue and Gateway Transit Center. Riders are advised to expect delays.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.