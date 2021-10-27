1 person hospitalized after shooting in green space near Steel Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the west end of the Steel Bridge in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood Wednesday morning.

At about 8:12 a.m., officers were called out to a shooting near Northwest 1st/Northwest Naito and Northwest Everett in a green space there. Central Bike officers responded, as well as medical personnel.

One victim was located at the scene and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Suspect information has not been released at this time.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team is leading the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting should email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-300424.

