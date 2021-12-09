1 person injured, 3 vehicles damaged by bullets in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in the Boise neighborhood early Thursday morning.

At about 12:41 a.m., officers were called out to a shots fired call at Northeast Rodney Avenue and Northeast Skidmore Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found several dozen casings in the intersection, according to police. Two parked cars and an occupied car were damaged by bullets.

Police said a man believed to have been injured in the shooting was taken to an area hospital by a private vehicle. The man's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team began an investigation and believe the suspect was firing at another vehicle as they were driving. Evidence of gunfire was also located along North Skidmore Street at North Vancouver Avenue and North Fremont Street.

No suspect information has been released by police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-343038.