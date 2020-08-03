PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person was injured in a stabbing in downtown Portland Monday evening.
Portland Police say officers were dispatched to a report of a stabbing at Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street at 6:22 p.m.
Officers found a victim who had walked to Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street. The victim was then transported to the hospital by ambulance.
No suspect information was available.
Police say they are investigating the circumstances of the stabbing. Anyone who witnessed the stabbing or has video of what happened is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
