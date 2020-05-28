1 person killed in helicopter crash near Roseburg

ROSEBURG, OR (KPTV) – Douglas County deputies are investigating a deadly helicopter crash near Roseburg Thursday afternoon.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, just after 2:10 p.m., dispatchers received reports of a small aircraft which crashed near the 2300 block of Glengary Loop Road.
Deputies, along with the Winston Police Department and Douglas County Fire District #2, responded to the scene and found a downed burning helicopter on private property.
Deputies say at least one person died in the crash.
The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office and the National Transportation Safety Board are working with the sheriff’s office to investigate.
No additional information was released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
