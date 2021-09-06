PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating yet another shooting that occurred in the downtown area over the weekend.

Police said officers were in the Old Town Chinatown area at about 12:43 a.m. on Sunday when they heard gunshots near West Burnside Street and Northwest 4th Avenue. Officers responded and found people scattering from the area.

According to police, it appears people associated with two vehicles stopped in the area to fight each other and someone fired a gun during the fight. One person was injured and taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers later located both vehicles involved and recovered a gun, according to police. The suspect had fled on foot and has not been located. A description of the suspect has not been released by police. No additional details were provided, and the investigation is ongoing.

Portland police are also investigating a shooting that occurred in the Pearl District on Saturday afternoon. According to police, there had been a physical fight at the restaurant Everybody Eats and then shots were fired as people were leaving. Three people, a woman and two teens, were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.