1 person transported to hospital by LifeFlight after Jet Ski accident near Cowlitz Co. park

COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – One person was transported to the hospital by LifeFlight following a Jet Ski accident on the water near a park in Cowlitz County on Saturday.
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to Willow Grove Park just before 6 p.m. Crews found the victim at the far west side of the park, laying at the shoreline with multiple bystanders.
Medics assessed the victim and determined that his injuries were potentially life-threatening. LifeFlight soon landed and then transported the victim to Southwest Medical Center.
Crews learned the accident occurred a distance downriver from the park. Witnesses say the victim’s Jet Ski was struck on the side by another Jet Ski that was traveling at a speed of about 40 to 50 miles per hour. It’s unclear if the Jet Ski went fully over the victim, but he was ejected from his Jet Ski.
The other Jet Skier was able to load the victim onto his Jet Ski and transport him to the beach.
Both people were wearing personal flotation devices, according to C2F&R.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the incident. The victim’s Jet Ski has not been located.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.