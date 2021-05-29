1 rescued after becoming trapped on McKenzie River

SPRINGFIELD, OR (KPTV) – Fire crews had to rescue one person following a tubing incident on the McKenzie River in Springfield Saturday evening.
Eugene-Springfield water rescue crews responded to an initial report that three people had become trapped on a log in the middle of the river behind RiverBend Hospital. When they arrived, they used a boat to rescue one person who still needed assistance.
Eugene-Springfield Fire urges citizens to take extra precautions when floating the river this year as debris from the Holiday Farm Fire has increased the number of river hazards. Trees and branches can be deadly when combined with hydraulic forces in a flowing river. It wants to remind those in the water to wear life vests, don't float on uncertified floatation devices and don't float waterways you are not familiar with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.