1 rescued after becoming trapped on McKenzie River

Image: Eugene-Springfield Fire Dept.

SPRINGFIELD, OR (KPTV) – Fire crews had to rescue one person following a tubing incident on the McKenzie River in Springfield Saturday evening.

Eugene-Springfield water rescue crews responded to an initial report that three people had become trapped on a log in the middle of the river behind RiverBend Hospital. When they arrived, they used a boat to rescue one person who still needed assistance.

Eugene-Springfield Fire urges citizens to take extra precautions when floating the river this year as debris from the Holiday Farm Fire has increased the number of river hazards. Trees and branches can be deadly when combined with hydraulic forces in a flowing river. It wants to remind those in the water to wear life vests, don't float on uncertified floatation devices and don't float waterways you are not familiar with.

