BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KPTV) - A teenage boy was killed and two others were injured in a crash that occurred north of Battle Ground Tuesday evening, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
At about 9:15 p.m., deputies, along with other emergency crews, were called out to a single-vehicle crash near Northeast 319th Street and Northeast 152nd Avenue. The sheriff's office said the 911 caller reported the vehicle had caught fire and that three people were inside. A witness was able to help two of the three people get out of the vehicle.
Crews arrived to the scene and found the vehicle fully-engulfed in flames. According to the sheriff's office, the right front passenger was found dead inside the vehicle.
Following an investigation, detectives determined the 16-year-old driver was traveling south on NE 152nd Avenue in a 2005 Nissan Frontier pickup truck at a high rate of speed. The sheriff's office said the vehicle went off the roadway, struck and sheared a power pole, continued off the roadway, then struck a large oak tree.
The sheriff's office said the driver and a 15-year-old passenger were taken to area hospitals. Their current conditions are not known. The passenger who died was close to the same age as the other two teens in the vehicle.
The names of the driver and passengers will not be released due to their ages, according to the sheriff's office. The investigation is ongoing, but the sheriff's office said it is clear that excessive speed is a contributing factor in the crash.