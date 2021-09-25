10-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries, multiple people detained in shooting outside Salem

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s office said two people were injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon just outside of Salem.

The sheriff’s office said just after 1 p.m. on Saturday, it responded to a shooting on Tide Court Northeast and Surfwood Drive Northeast in the unincorporated area of Salem. Deputies and other local and state law enforcement responded. They detained multiple people and a vehicle reported to have fled the scene was located.

The sheriff’s office said two people were injured. A 10-year-old boy was taken to a hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries. A 31-year-old man is in stable condition.

Anyone with more information on the shooting is asked to submit tips online.