PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help in solving a deadly shooting that occurred 10 years ago.
In the early morning hours of June 26, 2011, Leonard "LJ" Irving, 34, was found dead in the area of Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Thompson Street after officers responded to the reports of a shooting. Irving was a father of three young children at the time of his death.
A second man, Lamar Lovette Hill, was located nearby suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. A third man, Jeray Lashawn Jessie, went to the hospital later with a gunshot wound to his forearm. Both Hill and Jessie were 21 years old at the time.
Police said detectives determined there was a disturbance that led to the shooting. No suspect information has been released.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone who would like to submit a tip can visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.
