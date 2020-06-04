PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Thursday marked ten years since Kyron Horman disappeared.
Fox 12 sat down with Kaine Horman, Kyron’s father, who is still holding out hope his son could come home.
"Let's assume he's out there,” said Kaine. “I believe he is. We are still looking for him.”
It was June 4th, 2010 when Kyron’s stepmother said she took the then second grader to Skyline Elementary School and watched him go down the hallway to his classroom. He never got there.
His stepmother has never been named a suspect in the case.
"We're still looking for him,” said Kaine. “He's not a 7.5-year-old, almost 8-year-old, absolutely adorable with glasses, he's now 18 years old.”
Kaine said he needs people to keep looking, asking everyone to check out his progression pictures again.
“These cases can break on one tip, one tip, one phone call,” he said.
As for investigators, Kaine said they’ve never stopped searching and he’s grateful for that.
“I don’t know what else you could ask for, short of bringing him home,” he said. “They’re doing everything that they can.”
He also has a message for his son.
“We love you, we are still looking, we are not giving up, we will not give up,” Kaine said. “We talk about believing you will come home, and we are absolutely going to continue until this is over.”
“If you get a chance to see this, we are coming and we're not going to stop,” he continued.
Kaine said a lot of people focus on June 4th, but he wants to encourage everyone to think and look for Kyron always.
