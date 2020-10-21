PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help in solving a murder that occurred 10 years ago.
On Oct. 21, 2010, at 8 a.m., officers responded to a bus shelter at Southwest 1st and Southwest Sheridan on the report of a deceased man.
Officers arrived and found 50-year-old Donald Ray Polk dead of apparent stab wounds.
Police said "Pokey", as he was known to his friends, is believed to have been living on the streets at the time of his death.
There is no suspect information in this case, according to police.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
