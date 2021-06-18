$100 gift cards to be handed out during vaccination clinic at Wattles Boys & Girls Club

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Boys & Girls Club in southeast Portland will be handing out $100 dollar gift cards this weekend during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
The clinic will be held Sunday, June 20, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Wattles Boys & Girls Club, located at 9330 Southeast Harold Street. The gift cards will be going to those 18 and older who go to the clinic for their COVID-19 vaccine. They will also be handing out free meals.
For more information about the clinic and to sign up for a vaccine, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4aa5aa2ea4f8c70-community5. Walk-ins are welcome at the clinic as well.
