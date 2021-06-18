$100 gift cards to be handed out during vaccination clinic at Wattles Boys & Girls Club

Wattles Boys & Girls Club (KPTV image)

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Boys & Girls Club in southeast Portland will be handing out $100 dollar gift cards this weekend during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be held Sunday, June 20, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Wattles Boys & Girls Club, located at 9330 Southeast Harold Street. The gift cards will be going to those 18 and older who go to the clinic for their COVID-19 vaccine. They will also be handing out free meals.

For more information about the clinic and to sign up for a vaccine, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4aa5aa2ea4f8c70-community5. Walk-ins are welcome at the clinic as well.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.