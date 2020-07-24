PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Thousands of people gathered to protest again on Friday night, closing in on another week of demonstrations in downtown Portland after a U.S. judge on Friday denied Oregon’s request to restrict federal agents' actions when they arrest people during chaotic protests.
The crowd began to grow around 9 p.m., with protesters in cars honking and blocking traffic near the building, where a sound system was set up.
On the sidewalk near the Justice Center, someone set fire to an American flag, with someone else emerging quickly from the crowd to stomp out the flames. Down the street, two men started preaching about Jesus, with other protesters banging drums and drowning out their words.
FRIDAY THREAD: Beginning the night with an American flag set on fire. Someone comes and stomps out the flames. In the distance, two men preaching about Jesus are being drowned out by protesters banging drums, pouring water on them. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/qG110dwZA5— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) July 25, 2020
On Thursday, more than a thousand people gathered outside the Justice Center and Federal Courthouse. For several hours in the evening, police said the crowd demonstrated and blocked traffic.
Around 11 p.m., protesters were seen throwing items over the fence surrounding the courthouse, and minutes later federal officers were heard over a speaker telling them to stop. Police said several people breached the fence, prompting federal officers to come out of the courthouse. While officers dispersed the group, police said they were “hit with large projectiles, various incendiaries, and flashed with lasers.”
About an hour and a half later, a group was seen trying to saw the fence from its base in an attempt to bring it down. Police said commercial grade fireworks were launched towards the courthouse at one point, with federal officers again instructing the crowd to disperse.
On Friday morning, FOX 12 got an inside look behind the fence that surrounds the courthouse. Umbrellas, water bottles and other trash thrown over the fence by protesters were seen scattered across the ground.
The U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon reported that 18 people were arrested this week by federal officers for criminal activity during protests around the federal courthouse.
The office said court documents state that since May 26, protests in downtown Portland “have been followed by nightly criminal activity including assaults on law enforcement officers, destruction of property, looting, arson, and vandalism.”
The federal courthouse has been a routine target of vandalism during evening protests and riots, and has sustained “extensive damage,” the office said.
The order denied by the U.S. judge would have limited the power of federal officers during protests. Specifically, it would have stopped federal officers from arresting people during the ongoing nightly protests in downtown, but U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman said the state lacked standing to sue on behalf of protesters because the lawsuit was a “highly unusual one with a particular set of rules.”
The motion for a temporary restraining order was filed by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. Legal experts who reviewed the case before the decision warned that the judge could reject it.
Rosenblum said in a statement that she is disappointed:
“I believe all Oregonians have a right to know which federal law enforcement agencies are policing our streets, and why they are detaining peaceful protesters. Individuals mistreated by these federal agents can sue for damages, but they can’t get a judge to restrain this unlawful conduct more generally. Today’s ruling suggests that there may be no recourse on behalf of our state, and if so, that is extremely troubling.”
Late Friday night, the crowd in downtown Portland swelled to an estimated 6,000, according to a FOX 12 reporter, including hundreds of led by the 'Wall of Moms' and 'Wall of Dads' groups near the Southwest Salmon & 3rd area. A few other groups marched on Friday, including a gathering of veterans, lawyers in suits, and teachers and kids.
