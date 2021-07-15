SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Five young Oregonians have been named as $100,000 scholarship winners of the "Take Your Shot, Oregon" campaign, Governor Kate Brown announced Thursday.
Brown announced the campaign in May. Oregonians aged 12 to 17 who had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine were eligible to win one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships.
The winners announced Thursday are:
- Joshua Greco, 14, Damascus, entering 9th grade
- Maya Kolaric, 14, Portland, entering 9th grade
- Nola Miller, 15, Portland, entering 10th grade
- Laney Myers, 15, Grants Pass, entering 10th grade
- Mia W., 12, Tigard, entering 7th grade
"I’m incredibly grateful for our scholarship winners, and all the young Oregonians who took their shot to get vaccinated and protect themselves and their families from COVID-19," said Brown. "If you have been waiting to get vaccinated and still have questions, call your family doctor or health care provider and get your questions answered today."
The scholarship prizes were the result of a partnership between the governor's office, the Oregon State Treasury, the Oregon College Savings Plan, the Oregon Health Authority, and the Oregon Lottery.
"I am excited about the education and job training opportunities these Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships offer to our five winners,” said State Treasurer Tobias Read. “This is a win-win: these students made a wise investment to get vaccinated, to protect themselves and others, and Oregon made a very wise investment in their education and career goals."
Laney Myers of Grants Pass told the governor's office that she got the vaccine for a couple of reasons.
"I got the vaccines to be better protected against COVID because I’m exposed by my parents who work in health care and I also want to help prevent spread in my community," Myers said.
Last week, Brown announced Chloe Zinda of McMinnville as the $1 million winner of the campaign. Additional winners of state and county prizes will be announced in the coming weeks as winners are notified, according to the governor's office.
