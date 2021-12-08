101-year-old Pearl Harbor veteran returns for 80th anniversary ceremony

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KPTV) - This week a 101-year-old who lives in Washington County made his way to Pearl Harbor for the 80th anniversary of the attack.
Navy Veteran Ira Schab survived the attack without any injuries.
"He's said this before like he just couldn't believe that 80 years later, he's still standing," Schab's daughter, Kimberlee Heinrichs said.
Schab was a musician in Navy Band 13, playing tuba and clarinet.
While visiting for the anniversary ceremony, his daughter says he was given the opportunity to conduct the Pacific Fleet Band.
"And I'm standing there, and I've got one hand on pop just to make sure and then these kids are just looking at him with just such love and awe and some of them are crying and I'm crying," Heinrichs said.
"I'm not a very emotional guy, but it's been it's just a treat I've enjoyed myself entirely," Schab said.
The visit was full of special moments.
This all started with his daughter's fundraising effort to get him there, which FOX 12 reported last month.
Schab would need two people to travel with him in order to get him there safely.
So she set up this Gofundme page.
After FOX 12's report, donations poured in, well surpassing their goal.
"Just thank you forever from the bottom of my heart" Schab said. "It's made it possible for me to do something that I couldn't have dreamed of."
"It's been an amazing experience overall and one of the biggest, wonderful things about it has been what people have said in that Gofundme, and the reasons why they donated," Heinrichs said.
Through the kindness from the community, Heinrichs says she's inspired to find ways to help out other veterans.
