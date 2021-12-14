SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Unemployment continues to drop lower in Oregon with the addition of 10,000 new employees in November.

The Oregon Employment Department released the information Tuesday saying the rising number of workers in the state is promising compared to the revised gain of 6,400 jobs in October.

While significant job gains happened across the leisure and hospitality, construction and retail industries, jobs in health care and social assistance dropped by 1,100 employees.

The addition of new jobs is also pushing some industries to all time high record employment rates. This November, the construction industry employed 113,800 workers in Oregon -- 500 jobs above its prior record reached in Feb. 2020 during the peak of Oregon’s prior economic expansion.

Similarly, wholesale trade, which added 400 jobs in November, reached 77,400 jobs statewide, enough to boost it to a record high for the first time since Feb. 2020.

The state’s unemployment rate is now 4.2%, down from 4.4% in October. The U.S. unemployment rate was also 4.2% in November.

Oregon’s unemployment rate has been in a steady decline over the past six months. Comparably, unemployment was nearing 6% during the first half of the year.