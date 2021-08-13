CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest after a fire destroyed a former church and nearby home in Battle Ground last month.

On July 5, just before 2:30 a.m., Clark County Fire & Rescue responded to a fire in the 24200 Northeast 92nd Avenue. A neighbor across the street heard an explosion, looked outside to investigate and saw the fire. The fire started in the old Cherry Grove Church, which had been a private home for 25 years. The fire destroyed the church, as well as a nearby house and sheds.

The Clark County Fire Marshal's Office is now asking for the public's help in identifying a person and vehicle of interest in the ongoing investigation. Video released Friday shows a vehicle stop in front of the church at about 2 a.m. In the video, a person is seen getting out of the vehicle and throwing flaming material onto the church property.

"This thoughtless act cost our community a piece of our local history which can’t be replaced," said Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson. "The property loss is estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. It is fortunate that no injuries occurred to occupants or firefighters."

A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who is able to provide information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or person in the surveillance video, of has any information about the fire investigation, is asked to contact Clark County Fire Marshal's Office at 564-397-3320.