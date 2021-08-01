BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – It’s been 11 years since Kyron Horman went missing and his father is still holding on to hope that his son could come home.

“I’ve got no reason not to,” Kaine Horman, Kyron’s father, said. “We’ve got no information on the investigation that says he’s no longer living and until we do we keep going.”

This is the tenth year in a row that Horman has held the car show to raise awareness for his son’s case and the ongoing efforts to bring him home. Kyron disappeared on June 4, 2010. His stepmom took him to school that day but he never made it to his classroom.

“I don’t care what the odds are,” Kaine said. “I mean if anybody else had the same situation we would be helping them. Because there is no 100% not something that he’s not coming home so until then you keep going.”

He said he’s grateful that after more than a decade the community is still showing up in support to help find Kyron. As for investigators, Kaine, says he’s also grateful they haven’t given up either.

“A lot of these cases kind of go by the wayside after a number of years and every year our participants show up to the show and we got lots of people asking how to spread the word how to get the flyers out,” Kaine said. “So it consistently is a pretty good experience from everybody not letting us feel isolated. That it’s something that people would just forget about.”

They’re continuing to give out flyers about Kyron’s case and Kaine believes it could ultimately help bring his son home.

“It could be a tip we get tomorrow that breaks the case that we don’t have and you never know so keep getting the tips in, keep getting the flyer out, do not hesitate,” Kaine said.

Kaine said the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and Kaine asks that anyone with information please come forward and contact them immediately. You can also reach the family’s foundation here.