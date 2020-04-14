CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The new reported cases brings the total in the county to 250.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases by age range is as follows:
- 19 and younger: 5
- 20-29 years: 29
- 30-39 years: 27
- 40-49 years: 55
- 50-59 years: 43
- 60-69 years: 46
- 70-79 years: 23
- 80 and older: 22
Public health officials say 15 people in Clark County have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
[scared] The largest percentage of cases are in the 40 to 49 years old.
