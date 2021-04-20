11 Oregon counties move backwards in risk level, including Washington Co.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Gov. Kate Grown announced Wednesday that 11 Oregon counties will move backwards in risk level, beginning this Friday.
This includes Washington County, which moves into high risk from moderate.
FOX 12 spoke to the owner of The White Birch Design Company, Darcy DeBord, who said her biggest frustration isn’t so much limiting more customers, it’s not having a clear picture about the rigid risk level metrics, which haven’t drastically changed despite more than a quarter of all Oregonians being vaccinated.
“I think this kind of yo-yo-ing back and forth with not a lot of notice has definitely kind of been a frustration for us,” said DeBord. “When you start thinking about a million people in your state being vaccinated, it starts to make you feel confident like, ‘Hey, we’re moving in the right direction,’ and so, you know, what does that number need to be at to make us feel like we’re going to be getting that herd immunity and that we can feel safer outdoors and in public?”
DeBord said because Washington County has moved into high risk, she and businesses near her in downtown Hillsboro now must now think about employees they’ve just hired back and extra inventory.
The press secretary for the governor’s office, Liz Merah, wrote in an emailed statement:
“With safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines being rapidly administered each day, the light at the end of the tunnel for this pandemic is growing brighter each day. But it’s clear that COVID-19 is still spreading in our communities, especially as cases are rising, particularly with new, more contagious variants. While Oregon has fully vaccinated over 1 million individuals, millions more are still at risk of being infected by COVID-19. As vaccine distribution continues, it’s critical that Oregonians wear masks, practice physical distancing, avoid large gatherings, and practice the health and safety measures that have helped protect our families and loved ones for the last year.”
“Although ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ always sounds really good, I think after a year plus, those aren’t going to be enough words to get us small businesses through that tunnel,” said DeBord.
FOX 12 also asked the governor’s office why she wasn’t making hospitalizations a part of the metrics for all risk levels.
Merah wrote:
“Governor Brown originally introduced the Risk Level framework last fall, which at the time placed most of the state into the Extreme Risk category in the face of a winter surge in which cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Oregon from COVID-19 hit all-time highs. In the months since the winter surge, Oregon has an additional defense we didn’t have then: safe and effective vaccines that both prevent infection and lessen disease severity, with distribution increasing each week.
The Risk Level framework establishes significant but sustainable restrictions on businesses and activities to protect Oregonians when COVID-19 metrics spike. Those restrictions are meant to save lives by preserving the hospital system and health care workers capacity to treat the most serious cases. Hospitalizations are an indicator of serious illness in our communities. By linking Extreme Risk to statewide hospitalizations, we will ensure that we are not instituting the highest level of restrictions when hospital capacity is not threatened.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.