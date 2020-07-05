VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Firefighters in Vancouver responded to two fires overnight.
Crews say both fires started on the outside of the home, burned the vinyl siding, and threatened fire in the attics. At both locations, neighbors used garden hoses to slow the spread before firefighters arrived.
The first fire occurred just after 10:50 p.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of Northeast 104th Place. When crews arrived, they say the fire on the outside of the house had been extinguished by a neighbor.
The fire did not reach the home’s attic, although technicians from Clark County PUD and Northwest Natural Gas were requested to the scene to assess fire damage to the meters.
Crews remained on scene for about 30 minutes to make sure there was no hidden fire in the walls or attic. Seven people were displaced and were assisted by the American Red Cross.
The second fire occurred at about 12:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Watson Avenue. Crews arrived to find a fire on the outside of the home extinguished but an active fire burning in the attic of the single-story duplex.
Firefighters went into each unit to extinguish the attic fire, which was put out quickly.
Crews remained on scene for about an hour and a half to make sure any hot spots in the attic were extinguished. Four people were displaced and were assisted by the American Red Cross.
No injuries were reported at either scene. The cause of the fires is under investigation by the Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
