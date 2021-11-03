MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An 11-year-old boy who was arrested in Portland for a string of violent crimes was among six people arrested a week later in Marion County while riding in a stolen SUV with guns, drugs and stolen goods.

He's also a suspect in four downtown Camas business burglaries that happened Halloween morning.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to pull over a Jeep Wrangler on Lancaster Drive Monday afternoon for an "equipment violation," but the driver didn't stop. The driver was then seen driving recklessly and running multiple stop signs, prompting law enforcement to use a spike strip to stop the vehicle.

After the tires deflated, six people ran away from the Jeep, which was reported stolen out of Tualatin several days earlier. Deputies said they found an AR-15 style rifle, crystal meth, and cash inside the stolen SUV. They also found evidence linked to the Camas burglaries that happened a day before.

Four juveniles and two adults were arrested in Marion County:

Driver – 14 year-old male from Portland, charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Attempt to Elude Felony & Misdemeanor, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering x 7, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Trespass II, Delivery of Methamphetamine, and Theft I

Passenger – 11 year-old male from Happy Valley, charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Theft I, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Criminal Trespass II as well as an outstanding warrant for Robbery II, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle x 2, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm x 2

Passenger – 13 year-old male from Portland, charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Theft I, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Criminal Trespass II

Passenger – 16 year-old male from Portland, charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Theft I, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Criminal Trespass II

Passenger – Zachary Retonong, a 19 year-old male from Salem, charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Theft I, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Trespass II, and a Parole Violation.

Passenger –Arnes Johnmark, a 23 year-old male from Happy Valley, charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Theft I, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, False Information to a Police Officer, and Criminal Trespass II as well as outstanding warrants for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle x 2, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Identity Theft, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering x 2, and Assault IV

Police have since confirmed that the 11-year-old arrested Monday is the same 11-year-old arrested Oct. 22 in connection with a violent crime spree in Portland that spanned more than 12 hours and included multiple stolen cars, pedestrian robberies and shootings in North and East Portland.

One of the victims, Bob Wenberg, was held at gunpoint, struck by a vehicle and nearly robbed of his dog. He shared his story with FOX 12 Oregon:

Portland police said at the time that the juvenile was arrested but not booked into a detention center because of his age. It's unclear if the other juveniles arrested in Marion County are linked to the crime spree in Portland.